Islanders brace for rainy November

If you live on Vancouver Island, you better ensure you have a good umbrella.
Rain is the most common weather phenomenon we’re familiar with, and it’s more common in some places than others.
Some towns (and places) have tons of rainy days but not necessarily a lot of rain, while other rainy towns get extreme amounts of rain in fewer days.
November is the wettest month of the year for the Island, and generally, as you head north the rain comes down in buckets, not teaspoons.
So, where are the soggiest spots on Vancouver Island?
Hucuktlis Lake, located about 25 kilometres southeast of Port Alberni, receives more rainfall yearly than any other place in North America.
The Hucuktlis Lake fish hatchery records about 7,296 mm of precipitation annually – over 23 feet of rainfall. What’s more, the area holds the Canadian record for the most rainfall in a year ever: a jaw-dropping 9,307 mm fell in 1997.
Here’s a list we’ve kept for a rainy day:
• Tahsis – 4,261 (annual rainfall)/748 (November rainfall)/168 (days of rain annually)
• Port Renfrew – 3,455/575/205
• Ucluelet – 3,319/489/205
• Tofino – 3,237/489/205
• Port Hardy – 1,866/308/213
• Nanaimo – 1,098/186/170
• Comox – 1,096//192/170
• Campbell River – 1,048/222/186
• North Cowichan – 1,109/187/151
• Victoria – 845/148/160
editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter