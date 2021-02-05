Hughes Clothing owner Rebecca Burrows. (Courtesy of Rebecca Burrows)

Hughes Clothing owner Rebecca Burrows. (Courtesy of Rebecca Burrows)

Island woman wants accountability after Instagram hacked, naked photos demanded

Hughes Clothing owner creating non-profit to lobby internet giant for better response

A Vancouver Island business owner has made it her mission to make social media platforms more accountable after a hacker seized her Instagram account and demanded naked photos in return last week.

On Jan. 28, Rebecca Burrows, owner of Oak Bay’s Hughes Clothing, received a message from what looked like Instagram saying that it was having some problems with copyright infringement and asking her to fill out a form with some personal information. Worried that she may have accidentally posted a distributor’s photo without proper permission, Burrows filled out and sent in the form.

Soon after, she discovered her credit card, email and Instagram had been hacked and she no longer had control of her account.

RELATED: Spoofed phone numbers, requests for cash by mail among recent fraud attempts in Saanich

When Burrows messaged the hacker through her personal Instagram and asked for her account back, he responded that he would return it on one condition – that she send naked photos of herself.

“I was mortified,” Burrows said. “I was almost ashamed, which I think in a lot of violations that’s a normal feeling. You right away go to blame yourself.”

On Wednesday night, Burrows found out the invasion hadn’t stopped with her. The hacker also found and messaged her 12-year-old step-daughter and sent her a sleazy photo of himself.

“It was just gross,” Burrows said. “Inappropriate beyond measure.”

RELATED: Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Since then, Burrows said she has sent more than 100 messages to Instagram reporting the incident and the hacker’s account, but the only response she has gotten is an automated “we found this account likely doesn’t go against our Community Guidelines.” She also reported it to police but was told because it was online and the hacker doesn’t appear to live in Canada, there is nothing they can do.

“There’s this big kind of universe out there that’s unpoliced,” she said. Perhaps the biggest frustration, Burrows added, is that it is impossible to get in touch with an actual person at conglomerates like Facebook – which owns Instagram.

So, Burrows has decided to take it upon herself to change that. She is starting a non-profit with the goal of lobbying conglomerates to create a 1-800 number with real people on the other end to help individuals – especially women and children – who have been sexually targeted on their platforms. She is also working to get the government to hold online platforms to account.

“I want to leave my mark and make something good out of something bad that happened.”

The new Hughes Clothing Instagram account can be found at @hughesclothingvictoria.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Hughes Clothing comes home to Oak Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

hackersLocal Businessoak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-poverty groups blast Canada for accepting vaccines needed in poor countries
Next story
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Mountie suffers carbon monoxide poisoning in rescue attempt

Recovering after helping remove person from exhaust-filled garage

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Instructor Karen Cummings prunes an apple tree in preparation for the workshop. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Winter is the perfect time for pruning fruit trees

Greenways hosting virtual workshop on caring for apple and pear trees

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

Adapting to rising sea levels is one of the actions identified in the plan. Photo by Mark Seal
Campbell River wants input on Climate Change Action plan

Plan details ways city is planning to adapt to a changing climate

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot of Dr. Marc Greidanus from a video series about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)
Q&A: Now’s the time to double down on COVID precautions in B.C., says ER doc

View from Chilliwack according to Dr. Marc on COVID-19 vaccines, ventilators, and variants

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

No new outbreaks in the health care system

Chris Bloomfield was shot by police at a Mill Bay trailer park in 2018. Two RCMP officers have now been cleared in his shooting. (Facebook photo)
Watchdog clears 2 Mounties in 2018 shooting death of man in Mill Bay home

Chris Bloomfield killed Nov. 10, 2018

Willow the dog has been found. The Labradoodle has been missing since Jan. 31 when he escaped from a fatal car accident on Gibbins Road. (File photo)
Willow the dog located in Duncan following fatal crash

Labradoodle was in fatal accident on Jan. 31

Othman Ayed Hamdan, who goes by “Adam, is suing the Crown and the Canada Border Services Agency, alleging they arbitrarily detained him at a B.C. jail after his 2017 acquittal on terrorism-related charges. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorist charges suing Crown over alleged Charter abuses in B.C. prison

The man’s deportation order by Canadian officials is still before the courts

Construction of an office and residential building in Victoria in 2019. B.C. kept construction going during the COVID-19 pandemic and has avoided retail and restaurant restrictions seen elsewhere in Canada. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. unemployment rate climbs as COVID-19 drags on

Recovery stalled here, going backwards in Ontario, Quebec

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

Most Read