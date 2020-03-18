COVID-19. (Image Credit: CDC)

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Vancouver Island police are keeping an eye out for COVID-19 scams and advising the public to do the same.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman said scammers have been preying on the fear that has come with the pandemic by advertising fake cures and face mask sales.

READ MORE: B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

The Government of Canada warns against various types of COVID-19 scams including: private companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale; consumers are purchasing large amounts of products and reselling them at higher prices; fraudsters going door-to-door offering fake decontamination services; fraudsters urging to hot new stocks related to the disease and fraudulent and deceptive ads.

To protect yourself, the government says to: beware of false or misleading information; contact your insurance provider to answer any health insurance questions; beware of high-priced or low-quality products; beware of unsolicited medical advisory emails with links or attachments; beware of miracle cures, herbal remedies, and other questionable offers like vaccines and beware of unauthorized or fraudulent charities requesting money for victims or research.

READ MORE: Full coronavirus coverage here

“Scams are most effective when they play on our emotions. Recent prevalent examples include the Grandparent Scam, Romance Scams and most recently COVID-19 Scams,” said Foreman. “A very good resource that people can rely on when they have questions or concerns is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusRCMPScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Just Posted

SD72 superintendent asks for ‘patience and understanding’ following indefinite K-12 school closure announcement

Local students had been scheduled to return to class Monday

Campbell River provincial court to close until March 23

In response to court participant having close contact with individual with COVID-19

First non-government cannabis retailer in Campbell River opens in Campbellton

Plenty Of Time owner Dustin Schook says it was quite the process getting up and running

Campbell River mayor: ‘Spreading rumours doesn’t do anyone any good’ re: COVID-19

‘Just because someone says, I heard from so and so that there are three cases, doesn’t make it fact’

Stopping the spread of COVID-19

A rundown of the symptoms, what to do, when, and other science-based information on COVID-19

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Clear day for Campbell River

Slight wind in the morning, calms down by afternoon

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Island RCMP warn against COVID-19 scams

Government of Canada also reminds people to be alert for fraudsters

Most Read