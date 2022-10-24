Island Highway southbound closed in Langford due to gravel truck crash

A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)A truck crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC)Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC)
Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC)Highway 1 southbound is closed Monday morning (Oct. 24) near Spencer Road after a commercial truck flipped. (Drive BC)

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Spencer Road in Langford is causing delays.

West Shore RCMP said shortly after 9 a.m. that both southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed.

Police are on scene dealing with a fully loaded dump truck and trailer that has crashed.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital.

Traffic delays are expected. Emcon Services Inc.’s south Island division and tow trucks are on scene with gravel across the roadway.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. A detour is in effect via Leigh Road. The next update from DriveBC is scheduled for 11 a.m.

More to come.

ALSO READ: British Columbians to spend $224M on Halloween this year

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Internet/cell service back after vehicle crash knocks out much of B.C.’s Northwest
Next story
Funny walking, unknown guest, missing person – all in a week’s work for Quadra RCMP

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. (Campbell River Mirror file photo)
MP Blaney wants federal investments to help end North Island’s health-care crisis

RCMP.
Funny walking, unknown guest, missing person – all in a week’s work for Quadra RCMP

The Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to a small fire in the Beaver Lodge Lands on the morning of July 28. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
How do Campbell Riverites use the Beaver Lodge Lands?

FILE – An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

Pop-up banner image