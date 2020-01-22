Cobble Hill’s Island Bakery is closing due to changing markets. (Island Bakery Facebook page)

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Cobble Hill’s long-standing Island Bakery is lighting its ovens for the last time on Jan. 31.

The bakery, which has been in operation since 1982, announced on its Facebook page that it is closing due to changing markets.

The Facebook page said Larry and Audrey Roscoe started the bakery with a dream of providing fresh bread at a competitive price.

“Over the years, we’ve been honoured to sponsor countless others, from local charities, sports teams, school functions, food banks and many many more,” the Roscoe family said on the page.

“[We] have lost many nights sleep coming to this decision. We work on a volume based business model and over the years we’ve seen a drastic decline in volume because of market trends, large national brands giving kickbacks and rebates to be exclusive. Our little bakery has no choice but to close our doors. We’d like to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for your nearly 40 years of support. Thank you for bringing us into your homes for the past 38 years.”

The store will remain open until Feb. 10, the page said.

