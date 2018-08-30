Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Investigators are seeking information on the death of Delores Brown from Penelakut Island three years ago. (Photo submitted)

Investigators continue to seek the public’s assistance more than three years after the disappearance of 19-year-old Delores (Deedee) Brown from Penelakut Island.

Brown was last seen in the early hours of July 27, 2015, with a group of friends at a beach on the northeast side of Penelakut Island. She never returned home that night, and was not seen again.

Brown’s body was discovered three weeks later on Aug. 19, 2015 near Norway Island. Investigators believe Deedee met with foul play and commenced a homicide investigation.

The months and years have passed, and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators continue to follow up on investigative leads while analyzing forensic exhibits and continuing to work to determine who is responsible for Brown’s death.

Anyone with information on Brown’s disappearance and death is urged to contact VIIMCU investigators or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous,” pointed out Corporal John Place.

“What may seem like small and inconsequential information, may be the missing link in this investigative puzzle,” he indicated. “Everything is important.”

To contact VIIMCU with information about Brown, call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250‐380-6211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at BCCrimestoppers.com.

