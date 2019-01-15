Foggy conditions settled over coastal portions of east Vancouver Island today and are expected to persist to Wednesday morning. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Inversion traps fog over B.C. south coast

Foggy conditions to persist until Wednesday morning

A strong inversion over the south coast has trapped an extensive area of fog over the Strait of Georgia, according to Environment Canada. Fog has moved onshore at many locations near the Strait and is reducing visibility.

Over East Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Inland Vancouver Island near Port Alberni, thick fog is expected to persist until Wednesday morning.

The fog has cleared out of most Metro Vancouver locations. However, fog banks will still hug the coast and may occasionally come a little bit inland.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

