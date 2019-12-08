INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C.’s colleges and universities ran combined surpluses of more than $340 million last year. The infographic below shows how much your local post-secondary institution has raked in.

The information was collected from budgets for each public university. Individual budgets can be found here. If you find an error in the infographic below, email tolsen@abbynews.com.

RELATED: As universities rake in cash thanks to international enrolment, say more support needed for students

RELATED: Widespread concerns prompt UFV to pause international enrolment growth

Operating surpluses
Infogram

