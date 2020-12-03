(www.pikrepo.com)

(www.pikrepo.com)

Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

All adult indoor team sports will be banned because they carry too high a risk of COVID-19 transmission, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (Dec. 2).

“We do know that indoor group activities, whether it’s team activities or group fitness activities, are much higher risk right now,” Henry said. “It’s not because people are bad actors or not following guidance.”

She said the guidance that had been in place earlier was insufficient to keep people from spreading COVID-19 in some settings as case counts continue to mount. B.C. reported 834 new cases and 12 deaths due to the virus Wednesday.

“We are putting additional restrictions on adult team sports indoors as we are recognizing that these are higher risk activities as well,” Henry said. B.C.’s rules about sports have morphed over the weeks. What was initially a two-week ban on spin, hot yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) moved province-wide in the middle of November.

As of Wednesday, the list of prohibited group fitness classes include hot yoga, spin, aerobics, bootcamp, dance classes, dance fitness, circuit training and high-intensity interval training. The sports teams now banned under COVID-19 rules include basketball, cheerleading, combat sports, martial arts, floor hockey, floor ringette, ice hockey, ringette, netball, skating, soccer, squash and volleyball.

Lower intensity group fitness like yoga, Pilates, tai chi, stretching and individual fitness activity are suspended until new guidelines, expected next week, are unveiled.

Structured sport and exercise programs for kids and youth will be pushed back from phase three to phase two of ViaSports Return to Sport guidelines.

READ MORE: 834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

READ MORE: Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits
Next story
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

Just Posted

In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, customer Torre Treece, left, talks with Rad Power Bikes sales associate Becs Richards about the two electric bikes he bought at the shop in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Treat an e-bike like a motorcycle, you’ll get penalized like a motorcycle

Recently an individual posted on one of the local Facebook pages regarding… Continue reading

RCMP
Routine police patrol comes across drug deal in downtown Campbell River

A RCMP officer on a routine patrol noticed an apparent drug deal… Continue reading

A pickup truck was involved in an incident 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. A witness who took the photo says the truck left the roadway, knocked over a fire hydrant before hitting a parked van and coming to rest in a yard. Photo by Michael Hack
VIDEO: Pick up truck takes out numerous vehicles, fire hydrant and hits house on the side of Campbell River street

A dark Ford 150 pick-up truck travelling northbound struck multiple cars in… Continue reading

Michele Babchuk’s official resignation from city council took effect Nov. 30. She now takes up her duties as North Island MLA. Photo contributed
Fellow councillors pay tribute to Michele Babchuk as she takes up her MLA duties

Michelle Babchuk wore her city councillor title for one last time Monday,… Continue reading

The Island Aurora, a new hybrid-electric vessel built in Romania joined the BC Ferries fleet in June. (BC Ferries)
Island Aurora trial on Campbell River to Quadra ferry route to run Dec. 3-5

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, will sail on the Campbell River… Continue reading

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jon Lefebure went back to construction after losing the 2018 mayor’s post in North Cowichan to work on the Cottages On Willow. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Former Island mayor retools priorities with construction project

Fresh air a benefit and satisfaction results from building eight-unit housing complex in Chemainus

(www.pikrepo.com)
Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Most Read