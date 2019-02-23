Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
Police had asked for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward
Potential locations include sites at Norm Wood facility and current landfill centre
Dozens of accidents at Highway 19A and Dogwood Street between 2013 and 2017, according to crash map
Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014
Government still reviewing Federal Court’s decision on PRV – Wilkinson
The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Crime Reduction Unit investigating several frauds costing several businesses over $50,000
Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title
Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members
Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares
Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country
It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem
Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths
Textiles including clothing, blankets and shoes all part of new drop-off program
Ocean Grove Elementary students took the plunge as funds exceeded $18,000
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says ‘prices are sky-high.’
In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title
Crime Reduction Unit investigating several frauds costing several businesses over $50,000
Three of Canada’s premiers to meet with members of the Trump administration in Washington.