India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar answers a question from a reporter during a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. India's government is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sakchai Lalit

India cautions its citizens of hate, violence in Canada

The government of India is warning its citizens in Canada of a sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

India’s External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying it has taken up the incidents it’s alleging with Canadian authorities and requested an investigation.

It says the perpetrators of the crimes have not been brought to justice in Canada.

However, the statement does not reveal details of any criminal allegations or where they occurred.

It says that in view of the “increasing incidences of crimes,” Indian nationals and students in Canada are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.

No one from Global Affairs Canada was immediately available to comment on the claim from India’s government.

RELATED: B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

Hate crimesIndia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence
Next story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Just Posted

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence

From left: Mary Ruth Snyder, executive director of the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce, prepares to question mayoral candidates Michael Calhoun, Charlie Cornfield, Kermit Dahl, Saron Gebresellassi and Larry Samson at the all-candidates debate at the Tidemark Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates wrestle with complex issues

The Canadian Coast Guard placed a containment boom around the sunken barge Trailer Princess in Duncan Bay in spring 2022. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Sunken barge to be removed from Duncan Bay north of Campbell River

The Quadra Island Cat Rescue is looking for foster homes for cats and kittens in their care. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Too many cats