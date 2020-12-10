B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service stopped an angler who had caught a Wild Steelhead salmon in the Quinsam River in 2019. The angler was fined $1,501 in Campbell River court. Photo Facebook/BCCOS

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service stopped an angler who had caught a Wild Steelhead salmon in the Quinsam River in 2019. The angler was fined $1,501 in Campbell River court. Photo Facebook/BCCOS

Illegal Wild Steelhead catch costs Campbell River angler $1,501

Campbell River court charged fisher under B.C. Sport Fishing Regulations

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service fined a Campbell River angler for killing a Wild Steelhead on the Quinsam River in 2019.

The species is protected from being harvested by closures throughout the province. The incident was reported to the service and to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, who started an investigation into the matter. The investigation led to charges under the B.C. Sport Fishing Regulations.

The angler was fined $1,501 in November, 2020 in Campbell River court for catching and retaining more than the daily quota. The majority ($1,500) of that fine will go to the Oyster River Enhancement society.

The Steelhead population in the Quinsam River is estimated to be in the low hundreds.

RELATED: B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Former BC conservation officer feels vindicated after appeals court nullifies dismissal


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverConservationLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria reserve constable dismissed for using lights and sirens to clear an intersection
Next story
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Just Posted

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service stopped an angler who had caught a Wild Steelhead salmon in the Quinsam River in 2019. The angler was fined $1,501 in Campbell River court. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Illegal Wild Steelhead catch costs Campbell River angler $1,501

Campbell River court charged fisher under B.C. Sport Fishing Regulations

Campbell River taxpayers should actually see lower tax bills in 2021 than in 2020 after city council gets the municipal tax increase down to 1.95 per cent, once waste management and hospital requisitions are taken into account. (Black Press file photo)
City of Campbell River gets 2021 tax increase down to 1.95 per cent

Combined with hospital and waste management fees, taxpayers actually pay less overall than in 2020

Before digging for clams, DFO has asked harvesters to check and ensure that the areas are open for harvesting bivalve shellfish. (DFO Pacific/Twitter)
DFO postpones clam fishery near Nootka Sound and Esperanza at local communities’ request

The next planned commercial clam harvesting window is from Dec.15 to 17

Campbell River RCMP have seen an increase in domestic violence calls compared to November, 2019. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP see increase in domestic violence calls

Severity of assaults increasing

“Am I racist?” signs like the one standing on the west end of Salmon Arm are part of an anti-racism campaign launched in November 2020 by B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner. Hate crimes have been rising in B.C., particularly during the pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Anti-racism campaign comes to Campbell River

Signage asks Campbell Riverites to identify possible racist behaviours

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIJHL in action. (file photo)
VIJHL suspends season until Jan. 10

Provincial health order preventing 19- and 20-year-olds from skating

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) reports that there were 75 registered complaints against the Victoria Police Department in 2019/2020 and four investigations were ordered by the OPCC. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria reserve constable dismissed for using lights and sirens to clear an intersection

Eight officers across B.C. dismissed after police complaints investigations: report

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

Most Read