Illegal Wild Steelhead catch costs Campbell River angler $1,501

B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service fined a Campbell River angler for killing a Wild Steelhead on the Quinsam River in 2019.

The species is protected from being harvested by closures throughout the province. The incident was reported to the service and to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, who started an investigation into the matter. The investigation led to charges under the B.C. Sport Fishing Regulations.

The angler was fined $1,501 in November, 2020 in Campbell River court for catching and retaining more than the daily quota. The majority ($1,500) of that fine will go to the Oyster River Enhancement society.

The Steelhead population in the Quinsam River is estimated to be in the low hundreds.

