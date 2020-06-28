UPDATE: Hwy. 19A partially reopens north of Oyster River following accident

Social media reports indicate accident took place near north-end of four-lane section

Hwy. 19A is closed north of Oyster River due to a car accident on June 28, 2020. Google Maps photo

UPDATE 5:28 p.m.: Highway 19A has partially reopened north of Oyster River following an accident Sunday afternoon. According to DriveBC, a single southbound lane remains closed.

UPDATE – #BCHwy19A has reopened 9 km south of #CampbellRiver, with a single SB lane closed. Watch for and obey traffic control. #Vanisle pic.twitter.com/TGta94WXhT — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 29, 2020

ORIGINAL: Highway 19A is closed north of Oyster River due to an accident.

The road is closed near Fosgate Road and traffic is being diverted to Highway 19.

A representative from the Oyster River Fire Department said traffic control personnel were on scene, but couldn’t confirm if the road had reopened.

No word yet on the cause of the accident or the condition of the people involved.

More to come.

Heads Up – #BCHwy19A – vehicle incident just north of Oyster River, Fosgate Rd area. #Vanisle #CampbellRiver — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 28, 2020