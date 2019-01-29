Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

Searchers are continuing their hunt for a missing cowboy from the Merritt area after his riderless horse was found Monday afternoon.

The man, who has only been identified by RCMP as a 32-year-old local, works at a ranch in the area but had been on a day off when his horse was found by loggers in the backcountry. He was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said Tuesday that search efforts are being coordinated by Nicola Valley Search and Rescue. Other teams have been called in from Kamloops, the Shuswap, Penticton, Princeton, Logan Lake, Central Okanagan, Chilliwack and Surrey.

Numerous ranchers on horseback have also volunteered to help.

Due to active logging in the area and herds of wild horses, finding the rider’s tracks has been difficult, Mounties said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern fur seal pup rescued by fish farm staff near Hardwicke Island
Next story
UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Just Posted

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Northern fur seal pup rescued by fish farm staff near Hardwicke Island

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

City of Campbell River approves its first pot shop

Application now goes back to the province for issuance of final license to operate

VIDEO: Departing hockey player plays the bagpipes for his Campbell River teammates

A Campbell River hockey player paid tribute to his fellow players before… Continue reading

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Check immunization records for measles: Island Health

Washington State outbreak has officials urging Islanders to be proactive

Vancouver Island housing markets world-class in their unaffordability

Victoria, Nanaimo, Comox Valley among 20 least affordable in survey of Canada, US, UK and more

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Man pulls gun on off-duty Vancouver Island police officer

Incident leads to seizure of ‘a very large quantity of firearms’

Most Read