A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)

House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

A house fire in Ahousaht First Nation has claimed the life of one man, RCMP report.

The fire started Feb. 17 around 2 p.m. RCMP were called to the scene where about two-dozen community members were tryingto help extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, one body was found in the home. He is believed to be the sole occupant. Noone else was injured.

Ahousaht First Nation has a reserve on Flores Island, a half-hour boat ride north of Tofino.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. At this time no foul play is suspected.

“This is a very tight-knit community and this tragedy has affected every community member along with the first responders whoassisted in putting out the fire,” said Tofino Detachment commander Sgt. Todd Pebernat said in a press release.

“The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Health Services have been on island providing mental health and traditional healing services to those whowere affected by this fire”

To protect the privacy of the individual, his name is not being released or confirmed by either the RCMP, or the BC CoronersService which is investigating the death.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Fatal Fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

Just Posted

Positive COVID-19 tests have been confirmed for Carihi High School (file photo)
Positive COVID-19 tests confirmed at Campbell River high school

Third positives for school since beginning of school year

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation has administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to its membership, six weeks after the first round of vaccinations. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Remote west Vancouver Island First Nation completes second round of COVID-19 vaccines

All members of Ehattesaht First Nation received the second dose, six weeks after the first

This year’s Snowarama ride has been cancelled, but North Island Snowmobile Association riders are still having a good year. Photo submitted
North Island Snowmobile Association sees more riders despite COVID-19

Riders should ensure they are prepared for backcountry conditions before venturing out

Nadia Rieger restocks some of the art supplies at the Crows Nest Artist Collective. Their move to stocking more art supplies over the course of the pandemic was a response to increased demand, which she thinks shows people have been turning to creating art to cope with mental health struggles due to lockdowns and restrictions on other activities. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Using art to conquer COVID blues

It seems people have been turning to their creative sides to stay mentally and emotionally healthy

The Campbell River Community Centre is set to become the city’s vaccination hub after city council approved Island Health’s request to use the facility for its seven month vaccine rollout. Black Press File Photo
Community Centre set to become Campbell River’s vaccination hub

Island Health has been given the go-ahead by the city to take over the facility through September

Dr. Reka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits daily record with more than 12,000 vaccinations

Province sees 508 more COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

Steven James Houting was sentenced Friday, Feb. 19, in provincial court in Nanaimo, for sexual interference and possession of child pornography. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

Steven James Houting also found with over 12,000 items of child pornography

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

Most Read