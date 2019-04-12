BC Ferries have announced 89 additional sailings for the Easter holiday weekend. (Peninsula News Review File)

Hop on: BC Ferries announces 89 extra Easter sailings

70 of those sailing between Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

From April 18 to 23, 89 extra sailings are scheduled on three routes which link Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Of those, 70 extra sailings are scheduled on the Vancouver – Victoria route (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay) and 11 extra sailings on the Vancouver – Nanaimo route (Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay). An additional eight sailings are set between Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast (Horseshoe Bay – Langdale).

Following a mid-life upgrade from diesel to liquefied natural gas, the Spirit of Vancouver Island returns to service with improved navigation equipment and on-board amenities. The vessel will begin sailing between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on April 18.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries win award for green ‘innovation’

The company recommends vehicle travellers make a reservation in advance if they are planning on travelling on Thursday evening, Friday morning and Monday afternoon.

BC Ferries encourages customers with advance bookings to arrive at the terminal 30-60 minutes before their departure time. They recommend walk-on passengers arrive 45 minutes early.

The company warns that parking lots fill up quickly on holidays and non-reserved vehicle traffic may experience higher volumes at peak times. Public transit and drop-offs are recommended.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ marine super talks dodging whales

Customers who plan to travel on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay, Horseshoe Bay – Langdale, or the Earls Cove – Saltery Bay route, are advised to check sailing schedules posted online, as regular sailing times have been altered for the holiday weekend. Call 250-978-1267 for more information or call 1-888-BCFERRY (1-888-223-3779) for tickets. Alternatively visit bcferries.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
