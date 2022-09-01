Homelessness coalition holding info night about Extreme Weather Response

Campbell Riverites have the chance to help protect lives this winter by being part of the local Emergency Weather Response.

A community information session is being held by the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Vancouver Island Regional Library in Campbell River. People are invited to come learn about the opportunities for employment, training, and professional development in this season’s Extreme Weather Response.

Campbell River has had an Extreme Weather Shelter in a variety of locations and with different operators for at least a dozen years. BC Housing seeks an EWS operator in municipalities where there are not enough permanent shelter beds to keep people safe from November to March. Campbell River has fewer than 60 shelter beds and the latest statistics indicate at least 150 people are living in vehicles, in temporary encampments or on the streets here.

Sue Moen, a member of the coalition, said that “the community had all the necessary components last year – a location, funding, supplies and an operational plan – but we couldn’t open because we couldn’t find people to staff the shelter.”

“We know many sectors, businesses and agencies are short staffed,” Moen said. “We know many people are seeking work. We are offering an opportunity to those people who may be looking for a non-traditional staffing model to be part of. Are you recently or semi-retired and not quite ready to stop? Are you a student or parent looking to pick up a night shift or two a week? Are you a seasonal employee looking for something during the winter? You might not think you’re qualified or ready for this kind of work, but we bet you are. This is service work. This is human work. This is community building work.”

The coalition will be providing a robust onboarding, orientation and training. There will also be any number of nightly shifts available.

“We know that employees require flexibility and we’re able to offer that,” a release says.

People interested in the Extreme Weather Shelter (EWS) are invited to contact info@crhousing.net to be connected to the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness’ EWS Action Team.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

