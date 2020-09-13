Conservation officers are asking the public to avoid the North Creek Trail near Pemberton after a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Hiker 36, in hospital after ‘defensive attack’ by grizzly bear near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

A 36-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being bitten by a grizzly bear near Pemberton Friday (Sept. 11).

The Conservation Officer Service said the man was hiking in a group of three along the North Creek Trail, a remote site near Pemberton.

“The 36-year-old man had been hiking slightly ahead of the group when he spotted a bear cub and was suddenly attacked by a sow grizzly. The grizzly bit his leg and hand,” the agency said in a statement.

“The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries but is expected to undergo surgery.”

Conservation officers said that because the bear acted defensively, there won’t be any action taken.

The public is being asked to avoid the North Creek Trail at this time due to dense brush and heavy berry bushes in the area. The attack itself took place near the North Creek Cabin, which the BC Mountaineering Club has voluntarily closed for the reminder of the fall season.

This is the second grizzly bear attack reported in B.C. in less than a month. On Aug. 16, a man was sent to hospital after being attacked by a grizzly bear at Spruce Lake, north of Gold Bridge.

Tips on how to stay safe in the backcountry include travelling in groups, making noise, being aware of your surroundings and carrying bear spray. For more information, visit: https://wildsafebc.com.

ALSO READ: Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

bearsgrizzlygrizzly attack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Just Posted

Smoky skies do not deter painters at Campbell River Plein-Air paint out

Sunday’s event dependent on conditions

New Tyee fishing record book a four-year labour of love

Campbell River Tyee guide and angler R.D. Berger dives deep into the famous fishery’s statistics

Smoky skies enveloping east area of central Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke from U.S. leads to very high health risk rating on air quality health index

Homalco First Nation tourism business receives the ‘Authentic Indigenous’ badge

Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours joins list of businesses recognised by Indigenous Tourism B.C.

Campbell River firefighters commemorate Sept. 11 terrorist attacks anniversary

The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, including 26 Canadians

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Hiker 36, in hospital after ‘defensive attack’ by grizzly bear near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone smiling after Saturday, Sept. 12 draw

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Most Read