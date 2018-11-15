Highway maintenance crews will be performing a variety of maintenance work in the Campbell River area

Over the next few weeks, Mainroad North Island crews will be performing brushing, shoulder maintenance and dangerous tree removal in the Campbell River area.

Machine Brushing on Highways 19 and 28, Head Bay Road, and Highway 19 north, as well as various rural subdivisions. Crews are working from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists are asked to watch for continual slow-moving vehicles. This work began Nov. 14 and will be ongoing for the next 3-4 weeks.

Shoulder Maintenance on Highways 19A, 28, and Campbell River bus routes. Crews are working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should watch for continual slow moving vehicles. This work began early this week and will continue into early next week.

Dangerous Tree Removal and improving sightlines for motorists is underway on Hwy 19 north and Roberts Lake yesterday as well as on the Western Mines Road. Crews are working from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane alternating with 20 min road closures will be in effect. This work will continue until early next week.

Motorists are asked to watch for Mainroad crews working on the roadside and obey traffic control so they can all return home safely to our families.

If you see a road hazard, report it to Mainroad’s 24 hour hotline (604-271-0337) and provide as much detail as you can. All feedback is logged and passed onto crews.

Previous story
VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs
Next story
Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Just Posted

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to… Continue reading

After almost two years of delays, Sybil Andrews graphic novel launches this weekend

‘Seeing the final product here on my desk, I can tell you it’s been worth the wait’

Long-awaited Campbell River mountain bike park close to beginning ‘Phase 1’

‘There seems to be a disconnect between where it’s at and where people think it’s at’

Campbell River’s ‘school of hack’ gives kids inside computing edge

Teachers take ‘hacking’ back to its roots with school program

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

B.C. Realtor suspended after helping intern forge note about sick grandma

Vancouver real estate agent Jaideep Singh Puri has to pay fine, take ethics course

Offensive Facebook post by Okanagan Conservative riding sparks outrage

Post taken down after Conservative MP in neighbouring riding condemns it and demands removal

Judge rules against ALC on rural B.C. subdivision

The ALC can’t change the definition of an acre, the judge ruled.

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

‘No’ proportional representation group says voting should be extended

Two more government pot shops to open in Kamloops

Two private applications are also in the queue to come before city council by the end of the year

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Most Read