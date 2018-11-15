Highway maintenance crews will be performing a variety of maintenance work in the Campbell River area

Over the next few weeks, Mainroad North Island crews will be performing brushing, shoulder maintenance and dangerous tree removal in the Campbell River area.

Machine Brushing on Highways 19 and 28, Head Bay Road, and Highway 19 north, as well as various rural subdivisions. Crews are working from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists are asked to watch for continual slow-moving vehicles. This work began Nov. 14 and will be ongoing for the next 3-4 weeks.

Shoulder Maintenance on Highways 19A, 28, and Campbell River bus routes. Crews are working from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should watch for continual slow moving vehicles. This work began early this week and will continue into early next week.

Dangerous Tree Removal and improving sightlines for motorists is underway on Hwy 19 north and Roberts Lake yesterday as well as on the Western Mines Road. Crews are working from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane alternating with 20 min road closures will be in effect. This work will continue until early next week.

Motorists are asked to watch for Mainroad crews working on the roadside and obey traffic control so they can all return home safely to our families.

If you see a road hazard, report it to Mainroad’s 24 hour hotline (604-271-0337) and provide as much detail as you can. All feedback is logged and passed onto crews.