High winds force Quadra/ Cortes ferry cancellations for third straight day

BC Ferries have cancelled morning/ early afternoon sailings between Cortes and Quadra Islands

For the third straight day, adverse weather conditions have resulted in ferry cancellations on the route between Quadra Island and Cortes Island

BC Ferries nixed a pair of upcoming sailings for the MV Tachek due to high winds.

The 11:50a.m. departing Cortes Island, and the 1:05 p.m. return boat from Quadra have both been called off.

Morning sailings at 7:50 a.m (Cortes) and 9:05 a.m (Quadra) were also cancelled.

