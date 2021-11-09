High winds force Quadra/ Cortes ferry cancellations for third straight day

For the third straight day, adverse weather conditions have resulted in ferry cancellations on the route between Quadra Island and Cortes Island
BC Ferries nixed a pair of upcoming sailings for the MV Tachek due to high winds.
The 11:50a.m. departing Cortes Island, and the 1:05 p.m. return boat from Quadra have both been called off.
Morning sailings at 7:50 a.m (Cortes) and 9:05 a.m (Quadra) were also cancelled.
