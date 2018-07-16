Heat warning issued for Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to cool down later this week

Boaters and swimmers hit the water on the weekend to beat the current heat wave. (Photo by Don Bodger)

It was a hot one this past weekend and temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-20’s across most of Vancouver Island.

Inland areas will experience daytime highs of at least 28 degrees and overnight lows near 16 degrees, leading Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for some parts of the Island. A heat warning is currently in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Slightly cooler temperatures are forecasted for the mid-week.

These high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year, however there are some health risks associated with the hot weather as extreme heat affects everyone.

Risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The effects of heat illness include:

swelling

rash

cramps

fainting

heat exhaustion

heat stroke

worsening of some health conditions

Environment Canada suggests drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, and learn more about heat-related illnesses at HealthLinkBC or dial 811.

