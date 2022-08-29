A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)

Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

Daytime highs could reach 30 C or more in next two days

A heat warning is in effect for the next two days for eastern and inland Vancouver Island, from Campbell River to Duncan.

Temperatures reaching near 30 C combined with overnight lows near 16C are expected in these areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday, but some locations may hang onto the heat through late this week.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal but below heat warning criteria through the Labour Day long weekend.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening, and the coolest time of day will be near sunrise.

Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Breaking NewsHeat wave

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$60M between 60 school districts: B.C. announces one-time back-to-school fund
Next story
Wildfire burns near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni

Just Posted

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

LINC students at the IWC Open House in Courtenay, that was held in June 2022. Photo courtesy IWC
Immigrant Welcome Centre offering free settlement and support services to newcomers

Police Service Dogs Case and Hammer showed up at the Courtenay-Comox RCMP detachment’s fundraiser barbecue to enjoy the company and the support from the community. RCMP photo
Competition between Campbell River and Courtenay-Comox RCMP raises money for retired heroes

The Ministry of Forests has upgraded Vancouver Island’s drought level warning to level 3 after a long period of hot weather and no rain. (Courtesy of Ministry of Forests)
Vancouver Island’s drought rating rises to level 3