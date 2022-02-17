FILE - This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine ready for use in a trial at St. George’s University hospital in London. On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, vaccine maker Novavax announced it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine ready for use in a trial at St. George’s University hospital in London. On Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, vaccine maker Novavax announced it has asked regulators in India, Indonesia and the Philippines to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Health Canada approves Novavax protein-based COVID-19 vaccine

Nuvaxovid is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada

Health Canada has approved the fifth vaccine against COVID-19.

On Thursday (Feb. 17) morning, the regulator approved Novavax’s protein-based vaccine for people ages 18 and up.

The vaccine, named Nuvaxovid, is a protein-based immunization. Health Canada said clinical trials show that the Novavax vaccine was 90 per cent effective in protecting individuals against COVID-19 one week after the second dose.

The two doses are scheduled to be given 21 days apart. Each dose contains five micrograms of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant.

The Matrix-M adjuvant is made up of 40 nanometer particles based on saponin extracted from the Quillaja saponaria Molina bark, also known as the soap bark tree. According to Health Canada, the adjuvant will help stimulate an immune response to the vaccine.

The most common side effects are redness, soreness and swelling at the injection site, along with general chills, fatigue, fever, muscle aches and nausea.

Rare side effects include hives, abdominal pain and swelling of the lips, face, tongue or airway.

Canada has signed a deal to buy up to 76 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, enough to fully vaccinate the majority of its population.

READ MORE: Vaccinated Canadians can take antigen test instead of PCR for pre-arrival COVID testing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Adult Canadians put back almost 10 alcoholic drinks a week in 2020-21
Next story
Campbell River city council nails down plan for Sportsplex repairs

Just Posted

St. Michaels residential school before it was torn down in 2015. (J.R. Rardon photo)
North Island First Nation launches inquiry into grounds of former residential school

A red dress hangs on the side of the highway near Campbell River. Groups on Vancouver Island are hanging red dresses at prominent locations to raise awareness about Missing/Murdered Indigenous women on the island. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
Keeping the hope fire burning: Island First Nation honours missing and murdered women

The City of Campbell River is planning upgrades to its Sportsplex. Mirror File Photo
Campbell River city council nails down plan for Sportsplex repairs

Tyler Turner races during the Para-Snowboard world cup event at Big White last weekend. Photo courtesy Andrew Jay
Five years after accident, Campbell Riverite going to first Paralympics