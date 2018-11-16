A BC Hydro worker repairs damaged powerlines near Twin Rinks in Chilliwack on Tuesday. BC Hydro is reminding customers to prepare for storm season.

Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

More frequent and severe storms have damaged Hydro’s electrical systems since 2013

Storms and extreme weather have nearly tripled the number of power outages throughout B.C. in the past five years, at worst affecting more than one million customers in 2017.

BC Hydro released a report Friday saying more frequent and severe storms have been damaging its electrical systems more and more since 2013, such as the major windstorm in northern B.C. in 2015, wildfires across the Interior in the summer of 2017, and an ice storm in the Fraser Valley the following winter.

Roughly 20 per cent of customers will notice more electricity outages in their neighbourhood as a result, the utility said, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s taking long for crews to get the lights back on.

“In fact, about 95 per cent of customers’ power is restored within 24 hours following an extreme event,” CEO Chris O’Riley said.

In B.C., falling trees and branches are the main cause of power outages, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all outages.

The utility is urging people get prepared for weather-related outages by having a well-stocked emergency kit that includes:

  • A flashlight
  • Extra batteries
  • A first-aid kit
  • A blanket or warm clothing
  • Ready-to-eat non-perishable food
  • A three-day supply of bottled water for each member of the household
  • Optional items include personal toiletries, medications, cash in small bills, copies of important documents, a portable cellphone charger, and books or games

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN’s Acosta
Next story
Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel

Just Posted

Hunter who saved man pinned inside smashed truck says ‘God was sending me to him’

Sayward man describes chance discovery of Duncan Moffat, 23, in North Island woods

Man arrested in Campbell River following alleged getaway attempt

Suspect faces charges including dangerous driving; drug investigation ongoing

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund depot now open

In December 2017, 1,142 Christmas Hampers were assembled and then delivered to… Continue reading

Cortes Island binding referenda to proceed in tandem

Non-binding questions for first responder service, hall tax passed last month

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Sunrise ceremony at B.C. legislature honours Louis Riel

Nov. 16 marks the 133th anniversary of the Métis leader’s death

California wildfire death toll hits 63

Sheriff says hundreds still missing in nation’s deadliest wildfire

Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

More frequent and severe storms have damaged Hydro’s electrical systems since 2013

Trudeau to meet key Pacific trade partners at APEC leaders’ summit

Canada became one of the first six countries to ratify the CPTPP

Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN’s Acosta

U.S. District Court Judge will decide on White House press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta

WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing suggests

Charges against Julian Assange could help illuminate the question of whether Russia co-ordinated with the Trump campaign

Federal MPs denounce controversial Facebook post targeting Sajjan

Okanagan Conservatives apologize for controversial Facebook post

Canada has enough pipelines to get the moon

Pipelines totalling 840,000 kilometres run across Canada

Most Read