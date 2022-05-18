The Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool is set to re-open for weekends effective May 21. Tourism Harrison indicated hours may expand further in the coming weeks. (Contributed Photo/Tourism Harrison)

Harrison Hot Springs public mineral pool set to re-open on Saturday

The pool has been closed since the early days of COVID-19

The wait is over, Harrison Hot Springs – the pool is finally set to open again.

Tourism Harrison announced via social media that beginning May 21, the Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the possibility of expanding hours in the near future.

The pool has been closed since the early days of the pandemic, and in recent months, its closure has become a growing concern among a vocal group of residents and beyond. Judging by the comments on the announcement, the pool reopening after such a long time is nothing short of very welcome news.

