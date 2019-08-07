handyDART service in Campbell River is now being offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Black Press file photo

handyDART service gets scheduling boost

Weekday service now available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Local users of accessible door-to-door public transportation will have more flexibility in their schedules.

BC Transit announced on Tuesday that handyDART services in Campbell River would be expanding its weekday service by an hour in the morning and by three hours in the evening. Weekday service will now run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday service is from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is no service on Sundays or holidays.

“People in Campbell River rely on safe and convenient handyDART service for many reasons,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “Expanding times will offer greater scheduling flexibility for riders who depend on this important service to reach their destinations.”

handyDART is an accessible door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person.

“The expanded handyDART service hours in Campbell River will help meet growing demand for custom transit services, so people who are unable to use conventional transit can have freedom and independence, connect with family and friends, and engage with their community,” said Clare Travena, minister of transportation and infrastructure. “We are committed to improving handyDART services. Accessible and reliable transportation for all is key to building better, more inclusive communities.”

RELATED: BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Previous story
Island B&E suspect said someone was trying to kill him
Next story
Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Just Posted

Temperatures to reach 29 C in Campbell River today

Humidex to reach 32 C – Environment Canada

handyDART service gets scheduling boost

Weekday service now available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Vancouver Island wood carvers join forces

Create benches for Brown’s Bay Resort exposition

Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Single-lane alternating traffic resumed by early afternoon

MP Blaney visits picket lines as Western Forest Products strike enters second month

More than 2,600 members of United Steelworkers on strike

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Traffic flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C.

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Most Read