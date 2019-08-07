handyDART service gets scheduling boost

handyDART service in Campbell River is now being offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Black Press file photo

Local users of accessible door-to-door public transportation will have more flexibility in their schedules.

BC Transit announced on Tuesday that handyDART services in Campbell River would be expanding its weekday service by an hour in the morning and by three hours in the evening. Weekday service will now run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday service is from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is no service on Sundays or holidays.

“People in Campbell River rely on safe and convenient handyDART service for many reasons,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “Expanding times will offer greater scheduling flexibility for riders who depend on this important service to reach their destinations.”

handyDART is an accessible door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person.

“The expanded handyDART service hours in Campbell River will help meet growing demand for custom transit services, so people who are unable to use conventional transit can have freedom and independence, connect with family and friends, and engage with their community,” said Clare Travena, minister of transportation and infrastructure. “We are committed to improving handyDART services. Accessible and reliable transportation for all is key to building better, more inclusive communities.”