New figures released show British Columbia passed the 5,000-mark for COVID-19 deaths since the start of pandemic in March 2020, but other metrics such as hospitalizations are trending down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

New figures released show British Columbia passed the 5,000-mark for COVID-19 deaths since the start of pandemic in March 2020, but other metrics such as hospitalizations are trending down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Grim milestone: British Columbia passes 5,000-mark for COVID-19 deaths

Other COVID-19 figures, influenza cases are trending down while RSV cases remain high

5,007.

That is the number of British Columbians, who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020, in the latest report by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The figure — and the grim milestone it represents — appears in the latest available figures as of Jan. 14.

The Fraser Health Authority has recorded the highest number of deaths with 1,975, followed by Vancouver Coastal with 1,176 and Interior Health with 815. Vancouver Island Health recorded 630 and Northern Health recorded 411.

B.C. recorded 27 new deaths with 268 individuals hospitalized for the week of Jan. 14. The number of new reported cases was 560.

Figures recording severe COVID-19 outcomes such as new hospital admissions, new critical care admissions and deaths are relatively stable or declining, researchers noted.

RELATED: B.C. influenza cases down, RSV cases remain high while also declining

The latest update also finds that the influenza epidemic “continued its steep decline” from its earlier-than-usual peak in mid-November.

The positivity rate for respiratory syncytial virus remains “high” at 15 per cent, well ahead of the positivity rate for influenza at 2.2 per cent and higher than RSV’s historical average at 6.2 per cent.

RSV continues to be the most commonly detected virus among children and youth aged 18 and younger, but test positivity has been declining from a peak of 43 per cent at the end of last year to to 22 per cent in mid-January. This figure is lower than pre-pandemic historical RSV averages year-on-year, at 25.9 per cent.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader
Next story
Passport backlog update expected as federal cabinet retreat enters second day

Just Posted

CRSAR Chocolate Lab Pickle, pictured here, has seen rescue missions all over Vancouver Island and province wide. Photo Courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue
Beloved search and rescue dog ‘Pickle’ goes into retirement

View of the Cottage City steamship run aground just off the coast of Willow Point in 1911. MCR 8694, Yeatman Collection
The wreck of the steamer Cottage City

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Neighbour lives in fear of ongoing Island Highway landslide threat