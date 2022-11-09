Laura Gomez from the City of Campbell River shows the students the oil/water separator that helps keep oil out of the runoff ponds. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Laura Gomez from the City of Campbell River shows the students the oil/water separator that helps keep oil out of the runoff ponds. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Greenways Junior Streamkeepers help with habitat enhancement

Storm water management pond also acts as habitat for wetlands species

The future is in capable hands, thanks to Greenways Land Trust’s new Junior Streamkeepers program.

A class from Southgate Middle School stepped outside on Nov. 9 to do some planting around the stormwater management pond near Denman Street. The group planted native species as habitat enhancement around the pond. The species also helped maintain the function of the pond — managing storm water runoff.

The City of Campbell River this year implemented a new program to help maintain stormwater management ponds, which includes things like planting native species. The ponds are engineered structures in residential areas that help divert any rainwater runoff away from other infrastructure. They essentially act like flood protection, that improves water quality, reduces erosion, reduces the impact of development runoff while providing a habitat.

“We work at protecting the watershed. This year we created a lot of educational signs to engage the community in the importance of these ponds,” said Spring Quin, who works with the City of Campbell River’s Liquid Waste Services department.

Greenways Land Trust Education Coordinator Kyle Fitzpatrick said that in addition to learning hands on skills, the students also make a connection to nature.

“It helps them to learn stewardship values so that they learn to care about the environment but it also they’re creating habitat. And this is a place that’s close enough to the schools,” Fitzpatrick said. “They can visit continually over the years and hopefully see it what they’re helping to Foster today to grow and yeah mature into something even more.”

The planting day was the first of a few planned days, including one next week when elementary students will come to the pond and plant. The City has also done rehabilitation work on other ponds including one near Dogwood, one near Rockland and one in the Treelane area.

The Greenways Land Trust Junior Streamkeepers EcoAction program is funded by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

RELATED: Greenways Land Trust launches Junior Streamkeepers project

Unauthorized trail building damages trees – Greenways


Kyle Fitzpatrick answers some student questions. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Greenways Land Trust Education Coordinator Kyle Fitzpatrick demonstrates how not to hold a shovel. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Some of the students knew how to plant. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Dayton Malo and Rylan Beavis plant a bush near the pond. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

