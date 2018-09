Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau speaking at a community forum in Campbell River on Thursday night. Photo by David Gordon Koch

The deputy leader of the provincial Green Party urged support for proportional representation on Thursday night during a community forum in Campbell River.

Sonia Furstenau, Green Party MLA for the Cowichan Valley, fielded questions from residents and argued in favour of changes to B.C.’s electoral system in a referendum that takes place by postal ballot from Oct. 22-Nov. 30.

About three dozen people turned out for the event, which took place at the Museum at Campbell River.