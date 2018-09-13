Sonia Furstenau, Green Party MLA for the Cowichan Valley, is speaking in Campbell River on Sept. 20. Black Press file photo

Green Party deputy leader to speak in Campbell River

Sonia Furstenau slated to attend community forum on Sept. 20

The deputy leader of the provincial Green Party is planning to be in Campbell River next Thursday for a community forum.

Sonia Furstenau, the MLA for Cowichan Valley, is slated to discuss the Green Party’s plans and its record since last year, when it helped the NDP to form a minority government.

The forum is set to take place at the Campbell River Museum from 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 20, according to a Facebook event.

Campbell River is part of the North Island riding, which is represented by NDP MLA Claire Trevena, the provincial minister of transportation and infrastructure.

In last year’s election, Trevena won the seat with 47.7 per cent of the vote, ahead of BC Liberal Party candidate Dallas Smith, who garnered 35.3 per cent of votes.

The Green Party candidate, Sue Moen, took away 14.8 per cent of votes, coming in third.

Furstenau is one of three Green Party MLAs holding the balance of power in the B.C. legislature. The NDP has 41 seasts, while the Liberal Party has 42.

