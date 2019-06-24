SUBMITTED PHOTO Mark de Bruijn, Green Party candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding.

Green Party candidate talks upcoming federal election during visit to the North Island

Mark de Bruijn sat down with the North Island Gazette for an interview on Sunday in Port Hardy.

Mark de Bruijn, Green Party candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding, sat down with the North Island Gazette at the North Island Mall in Port Hardy on Sunday for a video interview, which you can read the highlights from below:

Green Party’s platform:

Our platform hasn’t been released and it won’t be until the writ has dropped which is up to Prime Minister Trudeau… We have, in my opinion, by far and away the most complete climate action plan of all parties in Canada. I think we are the only one that is truly viable and will achieve what we need to achieve according to all the scientists and what they’re predicting about the changes that are coming to this planet.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s performance:

Rachel’s done a really good job as a rookie MP for this riding, I don’t think that can be disputed. She’s well known, she’s well regarded, she’s kept pretty close touch with the riding… But Rachel is unfortunately aligned with the wrong party, because the party does not have a viable, or a solid, plan for dealing with climate, and probably their weakest point is that they are extremely split about what to do about fossil fuels… I also don’t think Rachel as an individual MP is very well versed in the whole climate change issue.

Fish Farms:

Fish farms have to get out of the ocean, we have to be unequivocal about that. I know that’s extremely controversial, but it’s no secret that salmon stocks, wild stocks, are in precipitous decline. Fish farms are by no means the only reason that is happening, I mean it’s all tied in with climate change, acidification of oceans, warming of the oceans, habitat destruction through logging and mining… but fish farms are a gauntlet that all these young salmon swim through when they come out of the rivers.

Watch the full interview below:

Previous story
Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Just Posted

Lively and festive Pride Day at Campbell River’s Spirit Square

Campbell River’s Pride Festival attracted a good crowd to a lively day… Continue reading

Indigenous culture celebrated in Campbell River

Kwanwatsi Big House event followed by march to Spirit Square

Campbell River’s Canyon View Trail loop to be opened up by end of summer

Interpretive panels and two new totem poles to be installed on old powerhouse site

‘Indigenizing Canada House feels pretty good!’ Campbell River-based artist’s work featured in London, England

Solo exhibition by Sonny Assu opens on Indigenous Peoples Day

Campbell River imposes total fire ban – includes campfires and beach fires

With hot dry conditions and high fire risk, the City of Campbell… Continue reading

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Green Party candidate talks upcoming federal election during visit to the North Island

Mark de Bruijn sat down with the North Island Gazette for an interview on Sunday in Port Hardy.

Canadian communities responding to climate change

New research highlights state of local adaptation planning in Canada

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

Most Read