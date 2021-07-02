Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires

Campers at Arrowhead and Little Arrowhead urged be prepared to leave at moment’s notice

Update: Campers at Green Lake Provincial Park’s Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites have been told to leave the park as it will be closed today, July 2, at noon due to wildfires.

David Karn, spokesperson for the B.C. ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy Communications, clarified the situation Friday, saying campers were served notice Thursday evening and Friday morning. Campers at Arrowhead and Little Arrowhead said they have been told to be ready to leave but can stay for now, while those at Emerald Bay were not given any notice.

Karn said ministry officials are urging newcomers to stay away from the park at this time.

The park closure comes as the Sparks Lake wildfire continues to grow, reaching an estimated size of 31,000 hectares on Friday, June 2, according to a BC Wildfire Service update. The Sparks fire resulted in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issuing an evacuation alert for the Bonaparte Plateau and portions of the Lower North Thompson region Thursday for close to 300 properties in Electoral Area E.

Green Lake Provincial Park is also facing threats from three local fires, including a 15-hectare blaze north of Little Green Lake, which is considered out of control, a 0.6 ha fire five kilometres from Green Lake and 0.1 ha fire south of Green Lake – Pressy FSR.

Green Lake Provincial Park is among several areas in the province that have been classified as “restricted” or no-go zones. These include Chasm Provincial Park, Bonaparte Provincial Park Emar Lakes, High Lakes, Porcupine Meadows and Lac Du Bois.

Signs have also reportedly gone up at Downing Provincial Park, near Clinton, restricting overnight camping.

The McKay Creek Fire, which started in the vicinity of the 32-kilometre mark of the West Pavilion Road, is burning at roughly 22,000 hectares and can be seen from Lillooet and Clinton.

The fire remains out of control and suspected to be human-caused. An evacuation order was issued on Thursday for a number of properties in the Pavilion Lake area, with residents being told to head to Whistler, due to the McKay Creek wildfire burning nearby.

More to come.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021