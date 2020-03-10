Greater Victoria high school cancels classes Tuesday after bomb threat

Spectrum Community School is evacuating staff and students as a precaution against a potential bomb threat, as of Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Spectrum Community School dismissed students early after the school received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m. Saanich police responded to a potential bomb threat at Spectrum. Students and staff evacuated the building and were released to go home.

“We are asking that people stay clear of the area so that we can assess and manage the situation,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich from Saanich PD. “We are in the early stages and are working to confirm the veracity of the report.”

Students who are unable to get home will be supervised at Marigold Elementary until a parent or guardian can pick them up.

“Third Wave and Garden City busing will operate as usual,” the school said in a statement. “Those that wish to pick up their children before Third Wave’s afternoon drop off will be able to sign them out at Marigold Elementary.”

Police are currently investigating the threat.

READ MORE: B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.) – Spectrum students are being dismissed early today after the school received a threat. Police are currently at the school assessing the threat. For more details visit: https://t.co/ieU87s1g22 — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) March 10, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

sd61