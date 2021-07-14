Good Samaritans douse grass fire along North Okanagan highway

Okanagan Restoration Service staff turned temporary firefighters jump into action after spotting blaze

Two Okanagan Restoration Service employees snuffed a small blaze burning along Highway 97A in Spallumcheen Monday, July 12, 2021. (Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. - Facebook)

Two Okanagan Restoration Service staff were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they spotted a small blaze burning along the highway in Armstrong.

The two temporary firefighters jumped into action on their way back from a job in Mara Lake on July 12 when they noticed a fire along Highway 97A, north of Just Rocks.

The company truck had a full tank of water and the staff used it to snuff the flames.

The staff had notified their employer and upon his arrival, there were at least three fire trucks present and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters were supervising the unexpected volunteer firefighters finish hosing down the grass fire.

“Our guys appreciated all the praise from the fire department and we’re so proud these guys are part of our team,” the business wrote in a shout-out in a Facebook post.

“Be safe out there, everyone.”

