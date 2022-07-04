Good Samaritan turns in cash found on Vancouver Island street

West Shore RCMP seeks person who lost a large sum of money in the last month

West Shore RCMP hopes someone will claim the cash found in Langford and turned in by a Good Samaritan. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP hopes someone will claim the cash found in Langford and turned in by a Good Samaritan. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of a wad of cash found in Langford and turned over by a Good Samaritan within the last four weeks.

A woman found the cash loose on the ground in the 600-block of Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

Police ask anyone who lost between $150 to $3,500 to call the detachment at 250-474-2264 and quote file 2022-9473.

“Thank you to the woman who found the cash and brought it to the detachment in hopes of finding the rightful owner,” spokesperson Const. Meghan Groulx said.

READ ALSO: Wad of cash found in Vancouver Island Salvation Army thrift shop donation

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Innocent bystander injured in targeted Williams Lake Stampede shooting; 1 arrested
Next story
Supreme Court declines to hear motorsports track’s appeal against North Cowichan

Just Posted

The finale of the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display in Campbell River on Canada Day 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display finale

Emily Sayward pitches Sister Sister’s line of cards and other locally designed products to judges during NexStream 3.0’s community stream demonstrations. (Photo: David Baar, CRAAG)
City of Campbell River announces winners of Nexstream competition

Vancouver Island MusicFest’s gospel/spiritual set on Sunday morning always draws huge crowds to the main stage. This year’s star-studded line-up will be a sure-fire hit. Black Press file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Sunday morning gospel show always a big draw

The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks returned to Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Canada Day, July 1 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Canada Day celebrations return with a bang