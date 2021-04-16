A GoFundMe has been launched in memory of an eight-year-old boy who drowned at a Hotel Zed pool in Victoria on March 24. (Jane Andema/GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe has been launched in memory of an eight-year-old boy who drowned at a Hotel Zed pool in Victoria on March 24. (Jane Andema/GoFundMe)

GoFundMe started in memory of 8-year-old boy who died in Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child drowned after wandering off to the pool alone

An eight-year-old boy has been identified as the child who died at Hotel Zed last month, after a GoFundMe was launched in his memory.

According to the fundraising page, Ethan had been visiting Victoria from Vancouver over spring break with his mom, aunt and cousins. On March 24, he and his mom were preparing to go to the hotel pool, when he decided to go ahead unsupervised.

Soon after, his mom found him at the bottom of the pool. He was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and put on life support, but his brain was severely damaged. On March 25, with no hope, Ethan was taken off life support.

The GoFundMe page says the death was a shock to the entire family, but especially Ethan’s mom who is a single parent and may not be able to return to work soon. Money raised will go to transferring Ethan’s remains from Victoria to Vancouver.

The page, called “In Loving Memory of Ethan L, unexpected passing” can be found at gofundme.com.

