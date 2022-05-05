RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police

A young teen girl has died after being struck by a dump truck in Burnaby Thursday afternoon (May 5).

RCMP say the collision happened 7100 block of 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected,” said. Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash. Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video from the area of 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘We deserve to be here’: Dozens mark Red Dress Day in Vancouver

Just Posted

An agreement that the City of Campbell River provide the Tlowitsis First Nation with bulk drinking water got consent from the Strathcona Regional District after directors’ concerns were addressed. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bulk water agreement for Tlowitsis First Nation gets Strathcona Regional District green light

Two projects for Blenkin Memorial Park on Quadra Island are on their way. Photo courtesy Google Streetview
Quadra Island disc golf, bike park supported by Strathcona Regional District

Cortes Islanders Kai Harvey and Mike Moore are mapping and measuring big trees in an attempt to save them from being logged by Mosaic Forest Management. Harvey spoke at the event on April 20. (Rochelle Baker/National Observer)
Cortes Islanders hold community meeting in light of logging plans

Campbell River and District General hospital.
Comox-Strathcona Regional Hospital District board supports long term care facility in Campbell River