Prices at the pump hit 201.9 across Greater Victoria April 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Prices at the pump hit 201.9 across Greater Victoria April 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Gas prices across Greater Victoria surge past $2 a litre – again

2022 brings a season of record-breaking gas prices

Gas is back above the $2 mark on southern Vancouver Island.

Drivers in the Greater Victoria area awoke to most stations posting a 201.9 cents per litre price Tuesday morning (April 19).

The jump doesn’t break any records, as the high remains at 208.9 from March’s record-breaking run.

READ ALSO: B.C. gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria gas prices ring out 2021 on a high note

On March 2, gas prices leapt 15 cents from 179.9 to 194.9 cents per litre in Greater Victoria, setting a new record. Less than a week later, prices surmounted the previously unimaginable $2 mark to hit 208.9 cents per litre at most stations.

According to gasbuddy.com, common prices around the Island Tuesday morning included:

  • Duncan: $1.94.9
  • Nanaimo: $1.87.9
  • Port Alberni: $1.89.9
  • Courtenay: $1.86.9
  • Campbell River: $1.86.9

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria car dealerships see surge in EV interest

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Gas prices

Previous story
Energy transition will be challenging in era of public protests, regulatory hurdles
Next story
Cherry farmers worried by unseasonably cold temperatures in British Columbia

Just Posted

The Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Habitat VIN) ReStores’ annual Upcycle Challenge encourages reusing pieces purchased at the ReStore that may have otherwise ended up in the landfill.
Vancouver Island North Habitat ReStores to hold second annual Upcycle Challenge

Chef Xavier Bauby is a culinary instructor at North Island College’s Campbell River campus. Ronan O’DOherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s best kept culinary secret

A trio of Canucks fans got to meet former goalie Kirk McLean. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Hometown Hockey festival worth the wait

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study