Items seized over four days of targeted vehicle checks Nanaimo and Victoria by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC photo)

Items seized over four days of targeted vehicle checks Nanaimo and Victoria by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC photo)

Gang enforcement team seizes drugs and weapons in Nanaimo and Victoria

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. checked 33 vehicles over four days

A special enforcement team seized drugs, weapons and cash as it worked to disrupt suspected gang activity in Nanaimo and Victoria last week.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. noted in a press release that it made 33 vehicle stops involving 52 individuals over a four-day period “with a majority of those people connected to the street-level drug trade.”

The CFSEU-BC’s uniform gang enforcement team seized multiple guns, knives and machetes, swords, a crossbow, an axe and bear spray. It also seized a replica rifle and a pellet gun, more than $15,000 cash, and “substantial quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription medication.”

The vehicle checks were done in partnership with Nanaimo RCMP, West Shore RCMP and Saanich Police, with the local police agencies providing information about “local crime hot spots” and up-to-date intelligence.

“By conducting active and high-visibility enforcement in the communities, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity, [the team] was able to contribute to overall law enforcement efforts and enhanced public safety,” noted the release.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, B.C. RCMP division spokesman, said in the release that local detachments and communities appreciate the CFSEU-BC’s work on targeted offenders.

“CFSEU works very closely with the local detachments to target those specific offenders with drug, crime, and/or gang ties, and focuses enforcement on them,” Manseau said. “These most recent results show some of the excellent pro-active work completed by the teams in an effort to disrupt organized crime activity in our communities.”

READ ALSO: Police task force thwarts Brothers Keepers gang’s expansion into Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. gang problemRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite challenges, 2020 good year for Vancouver Island marmot population

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Police investigation results in multiple property crime charges

A Campbell River RCMP investigation has lead to multiple property crime charges… Continue reading

Larry Short wanted to find the owner of a 166-year-old Bible found in an old family home, and engaged the Campbell River Genealogy Society to help. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Genealogy Society tracks down owners of 166-year-old Bible

Bible was found in a farmhouse in Crossfield, Alta., to be sent to new home in Kelowna

A picture of John taken at Children's Hospital Vancouver last week. Photo courtesy, Alicia Sewid.
RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River grocery store parking lot

The seven-year-old Campbell River resident has multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

The Sayward fire department posted a picture of the clubhouse on the golf course in Sayward that caught fire and burned down during the early hours of Monday morning. (Sayward Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook)
An accidental fire burns down building on Sayward’s golf course

The fire broke out during the early hours of Monday morning said the RCMP

In a statement, BC RCMP’s media relations officer Cpl.Chris Manseau said that even an amount as small as grain of sand could be fatal. (File photo)
Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic opioid carfentanil found in community

The opioid’s toxicity levels is 100 times more than that of fentanyl

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

The Calgary Zoo is aiding in recovery efforts for the Vancouver Island marmot, an endangered species. Pictured here, a marmot at Mount Washington. (Black Press file)
Despite challenges, 2020 good year for Vancouver Island marmot population

In 2019, the foundation counted 60 pups; this year, it reached 46

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Items seized over four days of targeted vehicle checks Nanaimo and Victoria by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC photo)
Gang enforcement team seizes drugs and weapons in Nanaimo and Victoria

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. checked 33 vehicles over four days

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Pixabay photo
‘Horrific’ abuse of volunteers, staff by parents must stop: Chilliwack soccer club

Parents have become abusive after being told COVID-19 rules, email says

FILE – The Queen of Alberni ferry leaves the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta bound for Vancouver Island, Sunday, July 29, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

A tug arrived after dark to safely nudge the vessel into a berth so travellers could finally disembark

Most Read