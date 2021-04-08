A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

As a full year passes since April Parisian was last seen, her family and friends are redoubling their efforts to bring her home.

Parisian’s sister, Laura Hall, recently set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for billboards to be installed along major highways throughout the Fraser Valley, keeping April’s name in the spotlight in the hopes of bringing her home.

“We plea for the public’s help to donate money, resources and help us fundraise in order to assist us in the search for April,” Hall wrote on the fundraising page. “We have raised funds to pay for the billboards but need help with the construction costs and labor. We would also like to raise funds to be able to offer a cash reward to anyone who aids in the direct result of bringing April home.

“Please help us bring home our Sister, Daughter, Mother and dear friend,” she continued. “She is deeply missed by so many.”

RELATED: Candlelight vigil in Hope Saturday for April Parisian, missing for seven weeks

The campaign goal is set at $25,000. As of Thursday, April 8, the fundraiser has reached just over $800 from 23 donors.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Missing: Search for April Lee-Ann Parisian” on GoFundMe.

April Parisian is described by police as an Indigenous female, aged 45, with blonde hair and blue eyes, 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall, weighing 127 kilograms (280 pounds.). Her family last heard from her on April 5 of last year.

RELATED: Searchers go into Spuzzum backcountry to look for April Parisian

Anyone with information on Parisian or her whereabouts is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Search for April Facebook group is active with consistent updates, fundraising efforts, and ways you can help. The group can be found at Facebook.com/groups/searchforapril.

April’s cousin Tammy Francis said the family is looking for leads on potential places to install the billboard. Any leads can be sent to news@hopestandard.com or posted directly on the Search for April Facebook group.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Hope

