Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Police in Saskatchewan have arrested two men on suspicion of human trafficking.

The arrests happened Tuesday when an off-duty RCMP officer spotted three vehicles traveling together at a high rate of speed toward Swift Current, Sask., on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Mounties from Swift Current intercepted all three vehicles after they were clocked at more than 150 kilometres per hour.

As police questioned the vehicle occupants they became suspicious about the relationships between the drivers and passengers and took the investigation further. Two young female passengers, neither of whom had identification, were found sitting in the back seats of separate vehicles that had tinted windows.

The officers arrested three men and one woman on suspicion of human trafficking-related offences.

Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi and Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi, both from Nanaimo, are each facing multiple charges related to human trafficking, as are Shawn Alexander Kelly and Shermineh Sheri Ziaee, both of Victoria.

The four accused will make their next court appearance Friday, Jan. 31, at provincial court in Swift Current.

The two young female passengers are also from B.C. and not related to any of the accused and their names will not be released.

The investigation is continuing.

