Firefighters removed this iguana from a Florida man’s toilet. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Florida man finds bright green iguana in toilet, calls 911

He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana

A Florida man called 911 after going to the bathroom and finding a bright green iguana swimming in his toilet.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells the Miami Herald the man “freaked out and didn’t know what to do.”

He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in and grabbed the iguana. He took it outside and released it into the wild.

Gollan says the department “is the end-all-be-all” when it comes to unique calls.

The department tweeted pictures of the iguana, adding “can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?”

READ MORE: Defecating U.S. superintendent upset over release of his picture

READ MORE: U.S. man accused of dipping testicles in customer’s salsa

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Israel-Gaza fighting ebbs, Gaza rockets reportedly a misfire
Next story
Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

Just Posted

Campbell River gets 51 more apartments despite neighbours’ objection

‘Micro-apartments’ and bachelor/studio suites will ‘add diversity’ to rental stock, council says

City of Campbell River to look at heron habitat protection

‘Your actions and policies will decide whether herons will continue to have a home in Campbell River’

New group looks to boost the arts in Campbell River

Patrons of the Arts wants to see more paid opportunities for artists to show and sell their work

New airport tenant ‘a huge deal’ for the facility, City of Campbell River: Mayor

PAL Aerospace is relocating its West Coast base of operations to Campbell River

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Broken Hearts: Display at controversial Vancouver Island supportive housing site torn down

Woman says she was yelled at while supporting incoming Parksville supportive housing tenants

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Most Read