Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

Police say they’ve found five of the seven vintage guitars that were allegedly stolen from rock band 54-40.

Investigators in New Westminster, B.C., say they were called about a theft from a U-Haul on Friday and learned that seven guitars valued at about $50,000 had been taken.

They executed a search warrant on Sunday and found five of the instruments, along with other electronic equipment.

READ MORE: 'Irreplaceable' instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

They say nobody has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing and they hope to recover the remaining two acoustic guitars.

Band manager Allen Moy previously described the instruments as irreplaceable, saying they had great emotional value beyond their monetary worth.

Moy says that the band members know there’s a risk taking prized vintage guitars on the road, but feel the instruments are “meant to be played.”

The band, whose hits include “I Go Blind,” “One Day in Your Life” and “Ocean Pearl,” has urged anyone with information to contact them or police.

The Canadian Press

