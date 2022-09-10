Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor

The nomination period for candidates for Campbell River city council has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.

It’s a crowded campaign with five candidates for mayor and 14 four councillor in the local government election which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates for the office of Mayor:

Micheal Calhoun

Charlie Cornfield

Kermit Dahl

Saron Gebresellassi

Larry Samson

Candidates for the offices of Councillor:

Ken Blackburn

Doug Chapman

Mike Davies

Gwen Donaldson

Colleen Evans

Tanille Johnston

Ron Kerr

Ben Lanyon

Sandra Milligan

Sue Moen

Claire Moglove

Susan Sinnott

Sean Smyth

Ferris Stirling

