Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo

Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor

Local government election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15

The nomination period for candidates for Campbell River city council has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.

It’s a crowded campaign with five candidates for mayor and 14 four councillor in the local government election which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates for the office of Mayor:

Micheal Calhoun

Charlie Cornfield

Kermit Dahl

Saron Gebresellassi

Larry Samson

Candidates for the offices of Councillor:

Ken Blackburn

Doug Chapman

Mike Davies

Gwen Donaldson

Colleen Evans

Tanille Johnston

Ron Kerr

Ben Lanyon

Sandra Milligan

Sue Moen

Claire Moglove

Susan Sinnott

Sean Smyth

Ferris Stirling

Campbell RiverElection 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria pleas for end of police supervision of Mental Health Act detainees

Just Posted

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor

Jody Wilson-Raybould has been named the 2022 recipient to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement. Photo supplied
Jody Wilson-Raybould the latest inductee to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Dave Harper is running for SD72 Board of School Trustees. Photo contributed
Dave Harper running for a seat on SD72 school board