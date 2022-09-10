Five candidates vie for Campbell River mayoralty, 14 for councillor

The nomination period for candidates for Campbell River city council has closed and the official list of candidates has been released.
It’s a crowded campaign with five candidates for mayor and 14 four councillor in the local government election which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates for the office of Mayor:
Micheal Calhoun
Charlie Cornfield
Kermit Dahl
Saron Gebresellassi
Larry Samson
Candidates for the offices of Councillor:
Ken Blackburn
Doug Chapman
Mike Davies
Gwen Donaldson
Colleen Evans
Tanille Johnston
Ron Kerr
Ben Lanyon
Sandra Milligan
Sue Moen
Claire Moglove
Susan Sinnott
Sean Smyth
Ferris Stirling