The University of Victoria announced the opening of the first United Nations leadership training centre on North America’s west coast on March 22. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The University of Victoria announced the opening of the first United Nations leadership training centre on North America’s west coast on March 22. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

First UN leadership training centre on West Coast lands at B.C. university

Purpose to strengthen global ties, address such issues as climate, innovation, health

The University of Victoria announced the opening of a UN leadership training centre on campus Tuesday (March 22).

Known officially as the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders – its French acronym is CIFAL – it was established in partnership with the United Nations Institute of Training and Research.

The training centre is the first of its kind on the West Coast of North America and just the second in Canada.

CIFAL Victoria, guided by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, will connect the region with the global community of UN training hubs and support international knowledge-sharing, a release stated.

The four key areas to be focused on by the centre include oceans, climate and sustainability; innovation and entrepreneurship; decolonization and Indigenous knowledge, and global health and well-being.

“We will be supporting work toward all 17 of the UN sustainable development goals, and empowering individuals, communities, businesses and organizations to effectively address global challenges and improve well-being,” said CIFAL Victoria director Catherine Krull.

CIFAL Victoria is one of 24 UN training centres for government authorities across the globe.

ALSO READ: $25M investment in net-zero transition fund latest green move for UVic Foundation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EducationUnited NationsUVic

Previous story
Behind the scenes of the removal of residential schools memorial from Parliament Hill
Next story
Alberta auditor general gives qualified thumbs-up to oil well cleanup spending

Just Posted

RCMP cruiser on scene at Willow Street and Island Highway in Campbell River. Submitted photo
Campbell River RCMP attend two calls with drivers under the influence of drugs

Two men are accused of stealing fishing equipment from moored boats at the Campbell River Harbour. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River RCMP recover $2,500 in stolen fishing equipment

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation and supporters rally outside the B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case in Vancouver on Monday, March 21, 2022. The lawsuit brought by the First Nation against the provincial government seeks to reclaim part of its territory on Nootka Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. government disputes Nootka Island land claim by Vancouver Island First Nation

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.” Photo courtesy Youtube.
Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney