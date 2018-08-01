First Nations on west of Vancouver Island to join regional district

The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations are based in the Kyuquot Sound area on the west coast. Source, Google Maps

The Strathcona Regional District is moving toward closer relations with First Nations on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The board passed a motion at its July 18 meeting based on a recommendation from its First Nations Relations Committee to to continue building its relationship with the Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFN). This is in preparation for the KCFN to officially join the regional district board by April 2021. Through this, the KCFN member would have the same duties and powers as other SRD board members. The SRD established spots for First Nations that had reached a final agreement through the treaty process five years ago.

First, the SRD needs to schedule a community-to-community forum with the KCFN to move along the process.

“I think it’s a great idea and should be considered,” Area C Director Jim Abram said, “and scheduled after the election in October with the new board…. We have a pretty busy fall coming up and this will require some in-kind staff time.”

“We purposely didn’t put any date on it,” said Charlie Cornfield, one of the Campbell River directors., responded. “It’s what works for both parties. If that happens to be next month and it works, then so be it. If it happens next year, so be it as well. The key thing is to get the request in and start the dialogue.”

The board unanimously passed the motion to contact the KCFN about holding the joint forum.

According to a staff report, the purpose of the community-to-community forum is to discuss an offer from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation to develop tools, such as an orientation manual, to help the parties understand each other’s governance systems and protocols. These tools are to be based on one developed Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and the Maa-nulth Treaty First Nations but customized for the KCFN and Strathcona Regional District.

The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations is one of the five Maa-nulth First Nations on Vancouver Island. They are based in Kyuquot on the Kyuquot Sound. Combined membership for Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Chek’tles7et’h’ is 500, with approximately 150 members living on reserve and the majority of living away from home.