First Nations announce they don’t consent to fish farms in their respective territories

Three First Nations have made a historic announcement regarding the future of fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago.

Together, the ‘Namgis First Nation, Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation, and Mamalilikulla First Nation (the “Broughton First Nations”) have issued a strongly worded statement that they do not consent to the continued operation of any fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago or anywhere in their respective territories.

“The Broughton First Nations have decided not to provide the written agreements to Mowi Canada West Inc. (“Mowi”) and Cermaq Canada Ltd. (“Cermaq”), that are required for them to continue to operate seven remaining fish farms located in our Territories in the Broughton Archipelago,” the statement reads, noting that it was back in 2018 when the Nations and the Province of British Columbia agreed to an orderly transition of 17 fish farms from the Broughton Archipelago.

This decision was made after a long occupation of fish farms by the Nations’ members and hereditary chiefs of the respective nations.

“As part of that agreement, 10 fish farms were closed by 2022, and the Broughton First Nations were to decide the fate of the remaining seven during the final years of the transition,” reads the statement.

The Broughton First Nations recently decided the fate of the last seven fish farms through consent-based processes, with each of Mowi and Cermaq.

According to the release, the consent-based decision-making processes created opportunities for dialogue between the Broughton First Nations and both Mowi and Cermaq, about the Broughton First Nations’ concerns. Both Mowi and Cermaq agreed to respect the decisions of the Broughton First Nations.

“When making our decisions, we considered our sacred responsibilities to past, present, and future generations to protect the lands, waters, and resources of our Territories. Our laws, customs, and traditions require us to act in a precautionary manner, to respect, and protect our marine Territories and way of life. We, the Broughton First Nations have long held concerns about the locations and operations of fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago, especially in relation to the threats facing wild salmon.”

As such, the Nations ultimately decided that by applying their own Indigenous laws, and the precautionary principle, they would not be providing any written agreement for the continued operation of any of Mowi or Cermaq’s fish farms in their respective Territories.

“In making our decisions, we have taken a precautionary approach to supporting the recovery of wild salmon, and the marine ecosystems in our respective Territories,” says the statement. “The Broughton First Nations now intend to work with Mowi, Cermaq, and the Province, on the decommissioning process for these fish farms.”

Hereditary and Elected Chief Winidi (Chief John Powell) says that this was “a very important decision for our Nations, for our people, and for wild salmon. For over 30 years we have been raising concerns about these fish farms in our respective Territories. To have our decision-making authority recognized on an issue of such importance to us, and to all of British Columbia is very meaningful.”

Homiskanis (Chief Don Svanvik), Hereditary and Elected Chief of the ‘Namgis First Nation who reside on Cormorant Island, noted the Nations “recognize and appreciate the role played by former B.C. premier John Horgan, Minister Lana Popham, Minister Scott Fraser, and the provincial government, in taking the initial and important steps forward, to recognize the decision-making authority of First Nations when it comes to fish farms operating in our territories. We have never consented to the operation of these fish farms, and we see this as a step in recognizing the need for consent-based decision-making when it comes to matters that impact our territories and our way of life. We also commend Mowi and Cermaq for respectfully and actively working with us through this process. They have shown a real commitment to supporting and respecting our decision-making.”

Hereditary and Elected Chief Tlakuglus (Chief Rick Johnson) stated that “Sadly, we have been witnessing the devastating decline and collapse of wild salmon and other marine species in our Territories that have been the foundation of our food, culture, and way of life for millennia. We are working very hard to restore wild salmon populations and ecosystems in the Broughton Archipelago, and these decisions mark another important step in the effort to protect these precious fish.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsFish FarmsGovernment