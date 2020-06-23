Muchalat Inlet, near Gold River, British Columbia. (Wikimedia commons)

First Nation announces Gold River boat ramp open to B.C. visitors from June 26

The Muchalaht boat launch, the main access point to Nootka Sound and Muchalat Inlet waters, opens after COVID-19 hiatus

The Muchalaht Marina and Boat Ramp in Gold River will be opening to B.C. residents on June 26, the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation (MMFN) announced.

All payments for services will be accepted only via debit and credit and season passes will also be available shortly.

The ramp area has been renovated to include a new parking lot that is secure and well lit. MMFN also announced that over the next several months work will ongoing on the new RV campsite and Welcome House.

The boat launch, located near the mouth of Gold River, is the main access point for boaters to enter the Muchalat Inlet and Nootka Sound.

Warmer weather attracts boaters from all over Canada and the US to these regions. However, following provincial regulations, currently, access is limited to visitors from B.C.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the boat launch was closed to the general public with the exception of MMFN members and Gold River residents.

READ MORE: Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Visitors have been asked to follow health and safety protocols such as maintaining social distance and washing and sanitizing hands.

The First Nation has also requested visitors to exercise caution and be mindful of the limited resources of the community that prevents it from handling a COVID-19 outbreak.

