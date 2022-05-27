A fire has broken out at the old Pioneer Square Mall building in Mill Bay on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Sam Dore photo)

Fire hits vacant Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay

Several other fire departments have been called out to provide aid

The Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay is closed in both directions as Mill Bay Fire Department is on the scene of a blaze at the old Pioneer Square Mall building in Mill Bay on Friday, May 27.

Located at Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, the vacant building has been the scene of at least two other fires in the last six months.

Several other fire departments have been called out to provide aid.

Thick smoke can be seen in the area, pouring from the old building.

Previous fires hit the building on Nov. 26, 2021, and on Feb. 17, 2022. Officials at the Mill Bay Fire Department have expressed concern about the vacant building, pointing out the abundance of old dry cedar, which is easy to burn.

More as it becomes available.

