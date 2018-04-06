Fire dispatchers key cog in community safety

Campbell River provides fire dispatch services under contract with the North Island 911Corporation to seven regional districts (61 fire departments) extending from central VancouverIsland to the northern tip of the Vancouver Island and across to Powell River as well as thePeace River Region. The fire dispatch centre is located in the No. 1 Fire Hall in downtownCampbell River and handles more than 21,000 incidents each year.

The Campbell River Fire Department is celebrating April 8 to 14 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week – to honour the men and women who respond to emergency calls and dispatch life-saving assistance.

“Campbell River Fire Department dispatchers are recognized for their expertise and professionalism, demonstrated through the service they provide to 61 fire departments located here on the coast and in the Peace River region of the province,” says deputy city manager Ron Neufeld.

Campbell River provides fire dispatch services under contract with the North Island 911 Corporation to seven regional districts (61 fire departments) extending from central Vancouver Island to the northern tip of the Vancouver Island and across to Powell River as well as the Peace River Region. The fire dispatch centre is located in the No. 1 Fire Hall in downtown Campbell River and handles more than 21,000 incidents each year. The fire dispatch centre is staffed 24 hours a day with two professional public safety telecommunicators, who serve an estimated 310,000 residents living across more than 180,000 square kilometres.

“Locally, the efforts of our dispatchers are complemented by a team of responders and fire officers – both professionals and auxiliaries. Their dedication is a hallmark of our community’s commitment to safety,” Neufeld adds.

Every year, the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International sponsors National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to honour the thousands of men and women who take calls and dispatch emergency professionals and equipment to people around the world.

APCO International is the world’s oldest and largest organization of public safety communications professionals, serving public safety communications practitioners worldwide – and public welfare – by providing complete expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach.

